Following the international appointments which involved the senior women’s national team in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifications and the U-19’s selection in the 2022 UEFA U-19’s European Championship qualifiers, the attention will now shift to the U-16’s women’s side.

Coached by Kathleen Saliba, the young girls will be the hosts in this year’s UEFA Women’s U-16’s Development Tournament.

This annual competition serves as a platform for these girls to start absorbing the international experience while representing their national teams from a young age.

