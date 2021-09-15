MALTA 13

TURKEY 11

(2-4, 0-2, 1-2, 5-0; 5-3)

The Malta U-17 waterpolo national team clinched their first win at the European Championships that are currently being held at the National Pool when they had the better of Turkey 13-11 in a penalty shoot-out after the match had ended in an eight-all draw.

It was a deserved victory for Anthony Farrugia’s boys who completed an astonishing fightback in the final session where they scored five goals without reply to take the match into a penalty shoot-out where they prevailed.

It looked as though the Turks had complete control of the proceedings when they edged the opening session 4-2 before adding two more goals in the second quarter to change ends in a commanding 6-2 lead.

The match looked out of the Maltese reach at the end of the third session where the Turks had managed to further increase the gap to 8-3.

