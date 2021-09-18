Malta 12

Ukraine 4

(2-2, 2-0, 4-1, 4-1)

The Malta U-17 national team ended their commitments in the European Championships in style when they brushed aside Ukraine 12-4 to finish 13th place in the continental competition at the National Pool.

It’s a remarkable result from the Maltese youngsters who after their thrilling victory over Turkey earlier in the week, again delivered the goods with a fine display to complete their campaign with an impressive display.

The first session of the match saw both teams battling hard with four goals shared. The hosts surged into a two-goal lead through Jayden Cutajar and an Alec Fenech penalty goal. But the Ukrainians fought back to restore parity by the end of the first session.

