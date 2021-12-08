The Malta U-17 national team discovered their opponents in next year’s European Championship qualifiers.

The U-17 selection were drawn in Group 4 and will be facing Scotland, the Czech Republic and Northern Ireland.

The drawn was held in Nyon today and has set 13 groups to be played next summer or autumn, beginning the road to Hungary with the final tournament being held in May 2023.

The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in 2023 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section.

Meanwhile, the qualifying draws of the 2023 U-19 European Championships were also held in Lyon.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta