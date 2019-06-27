The Malta waterpolo U-17 national team left the islands yesterday on their way to Georgia to take part in the European Championships that will get under way today.

Coach Karl Izzo has selected a squad of 20 players for the continental 16-team championships that will take place at the Olympic Outdoor Swimming Pool in Tbilisi.

Malta were drawn in Group A and were pitted against some top two powerhouses in the waterpolo international scene, namely Russia and Italy, as well as Turkey.

“I am very pleased with my team’s preparations ahead of this important tournament,” coach Izzo told the Sunday Times of Malta yesterday.

“In the last few weeks we played in the Comen Cup against the seven strongest teams on the continent and the indications from this tournament were very positive for us.

“We were drawn in a very difficult group against top-quality sides such as Italy, who I think are one of the tournament favourites, Russia and Turkey. But we have shown on several occasions this year that when we are on top of our game we are capable of offering a good challenge to any team so we are looking forward to this challenge.

“Surely, this tournament will be a great learning curve for my players and our goal this time around will be to improve on the 16th placing we achieved in our last participation.”

The national team will open their commitments this afternoon when they take on Italy before facing Turkey tomorrow.

Izzo’s boys will complete their commitments on Tuesday night when they play Russia.

The Malta national team will be then involved in the cross-over play-offs with their main objective being to at least avoiding bottom spot in these championships.

The Malta contingent is being led by ASA president Joe Caruana Curran and the technical staff is also formed by assistant coach Anthony Farrugia, Edward Bonello as physiotherapist and Karl Galea as team manager.

Referee Mario Dalli will be one of the officials that will be in action during the tournament in Georgia.

Malta squad

Miguel Vassallo (Sliema), Julian Farrugia (Neptunes), Lucas Falzon (Sirens), Gabriel Melillo (Sirens), Mark Carani (Sliema), Benjamin Cachia (Sliema), Nico Schiavone (Sliema), Gianni Farrugia (Sirens), Jake Bonavia (San Ġiljan), Matthew Chircop (Sirens), Jake Muscat (Neptunes), Marco Rossi (Neptunes), Jacob Saliba (Sliema), Sebastian Stellini (Neptunes), Gianni Galea Curmi (Sirens).