The Malta U-17 national team open their commitments in the UEFA U-17 Championship qualifiers when they take on Turkey in their opening match at the Tony Bezzina Stadium in Corradino on Wednesday (kick-off: 11am).

The Maltese youngsters were drawn in Group 1 which also includes Denmark and Montenegro who play against each other in Wednesday’s second match that will get under way at 4pm.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section.

