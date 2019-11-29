The Malta U-17 women's national team will face heavyweights Germany and Belgium and the much-improved Azerbaijan in the qualifying round of the 2020/2021 UEFA U-17's Women's European championship.

Malta will be hosting the Group 2 tournament between September 1 and September 10, in 2020.

Malta were in Pot D for the qualifying round draw, held at UEFA's Nyon headquarters on Friday morning, along with Georgia, Israel, Estonia, Montenegro, Latvia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia, Albania, Armenia and Kosovo.

The U-17's team will be led by coach Dionne Tonna and assistant coach Clint Tabone who have replaced former coaching duo Dorianne Theuma and Charlene Zammit.

Theuma and Zammit had guided the Maltese girls in the previous participation where the U-17's selection had managed to hold hosts Belarus to a 1-1 draw in the final qualifier, last September.

Valentina Kroll, captain of the Austria team in the 2019 finals, who received the 2019 W-U17 EURO Fair Play prize on behalf of her team, presided over the draw.

The top two in each group progress to the elite round in March 2021 along with the four-third placed teams with the best record against the top two in their group.

Faroe Islands will be hosting the final tournament in May 2021.