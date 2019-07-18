The Malta U-17 women's team endured a tough opening to their UEFA U-17 Women's Euro 2020 qualifiers as they fell to a 6-0 defeat against heavyweights France at the Spartak Stadion, in Mogilev.

For this game, Malta coach Dorianne Theuma deployed last season's top scorer Haley Bugeja of Mġarr United from the start, partnered with Birkirkara duo Kailey Willis and Veronique Mifsud. Maya Lucia of Raiders Għargħur was the skipper.

France, World Cup winners of this category in 2012, looked for an early breakthrough and they broke the deadlock on minute six through Mouchon.

Les Bleus continued to dominate proceedings and they doubled their lead through Traore on the 36th minute. Just before half-time, France virtually sealed the win the third goal thanks to Tall.

After the change of ends, Hannequin made it 4-0 after converting from the penalty spot on minute 52. Blanc found the fifth just before the hour mark as France continued to exert their pressure over Theuma's side.

Deep into stoppage time, Coquet wrapped up France's win the sixth and final goal.

Malta's next group game is against Iceland, on Wednesday (kick-off: 11am).

FRANCE

Rousseeu; Tchakounte, Kassi (46 Blanc), Mpome, Hannequin (64 Borges), Hoeltzel (46 Vairon), Mouchon (79 Coquet), Kbida, Sevenne, Traore (64 Fazer), Tall.

Coach: Cecile Locatelli.

MALTA

Giulia D'Antuono; Haley Bugeja, Elena Sissons, Veronique Mifsud, Emma Ciantar Piccinino (72 Georgiana Mifsud), Kailey Willis (90 Laura Muscat), Maya Lucia, Martina Fenech, Alexandra Gatt, Laura Chetcuti Dimech, Martina Cortis (84 Mariah Cardona).

Coach: Dorianne Theuma.

Referee: Marina Aufschnaiter (Austria FA).