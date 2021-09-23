The U-17 Women Water Polo National Team have been awarded the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month Award for August.
Like the Malta U-15 National waterpolo team in May, this award was given to all team players instead to an individual athlete.
The team, led by coach Anthony Farrugia, left a positive mark in the first international experience for a Maltese women’s waterpolo national team at a European Championship.
Nineteen nations competed in the LEN Women’s European U17 Waterpolo Championships in Sibenik, Croatia, with Malta drawn in Group C with Croatia, Germany, Romania, and Russia.
