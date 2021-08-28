MALTA 10

BULGARIA 9

(3-0, 2-3, 3-3, 2-3)

The Malta women’s U-17 national team achieved a prestigious result at the European Championships when they beat Bulgaria 10-9 to finish in 15th place in the competition held in Sibenik, Croatia.

For the Maltese girls this was their second victory in the 19-team competition and surely they return home with their heads held high for the commitment and determination shown during the past seven days.

The Maltese girls showed their intentions right from the outset against the Bulgarians when they raced to a three-goal lead inside the opening session, courtesy of goals from Kaia Agius (2) and Martha Perici Ferrante.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta