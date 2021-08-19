The Malta women’s U-17 national team have left Malta on Thursday on their way to Sibenik in Croatia to take part in the LEN’s Women European Junior Waterpolo Championships.

The team, guided by Anthony Farrugia, were drawn in Group C and will face very strong opposition in the form of Croatia, Russia, Romania and Germany.

The women’s team will open their commitments on Saturday when they face Croatia in their opening match.

On Sunday, they will be up against Germany before they play their third match of the group on Monday against Romania.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta