The Malta women’s U-18 will battle for a place in the final of the European Challengers tournament that is currently being held in Andorra.

Sandro Farrugia’s girls will be up against Moldova in Saturday’s semi-final as they look to return home with a medal around their neck.

The Maltese girls have enjoyed a solid campaign so far in Andorra winning two of the three matches played in La Vella.

Malta have already beaten Moldova in their tournament opener when they trounced the former Soviet Republic 90-37 last Tuesday.

On that day, Ylenia Bonett was the driving force behind the Malta’s dominant victory when she finished as the game’s top scorer with 25 points 14 rebounds and four assists.

