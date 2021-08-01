The Malta U-18 women’s national team won a silver at the FIBA Challengers tournament that were held in Andorra.

Sandro Farrugia’s girls produced a stirring second-half fightback but were not enough to avoid a 60-45 defeat to Cyprus in the final in La Vella on Sunday.

The Cypriots took control of the girl right from the word ‘go’ and they opened 14-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Maltese tried to hit back but could not match the quality of the Cypriots who further extended their advantage to 37-14 when ends were changed.

