The Malta U-18 girls national team are through to the final of the U-18 Women’s European Championship Division C after they defeated Georgia 53-48 in the semi-final in Andorra on Saturday.

Sandro Farrugia’s girls built their victory in the opening two quarters when they surged into a commanding 11-point lead and then managed to administer their advantage in the final two quarters to seal their place in Sunday’s final against either hosts Andorra or Armenia.

It was another remarkable display from the Maltese girls who are still unbeaten in the European competition this week.

In fact, the Maltese girls breezed through to the semi-finals with a perfect record after they defeated Monaco 67-29, Moldova 96-43 and hosts Andorra 63-36.

On Saturday, Malta’s top performers on Saturday were Michaela Zammit Cordina who finished as the games leading scorer with 19 points ahead of Sasha Lecuyer who potted 14.

On the other hand, Ylenia Bonett was named as the player of the match with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals as well as potting four points.

The men’s selection, on the other hand, were also victorious yesterday when they crushed Moldova 71-46 in the play-off round for positions 5 to 9.

Sasa Dimitrijevic’s boys bounced back from a slow start, which saw them trail at the end of the first session 16-11, to produce a strong second-quarter performance that helped them to go into the interval 26-24 ahead.

From then on there was no looking back for the Maltese youngsters who dominated their opponents in the final two quarters to power home to a resounding 25-point victory.

Today, Dimitrijevic’s boys will face Andorra as they look to finish the competition in fifth place.