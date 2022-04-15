MALTA 9

GREAT BRITAIN 6

(4-3, 2-1, 2-0, 1-2)

MALTA

A. Bugeja, M. Mifsud 1, D. Tully, D. Rizzo 2, J. Cachia 1, R. Galea, J. Cutajar 1, M. Castillo 2, K. Borg, J. Bonavia, A. Fenech 1, G. Farrugia 1, G. Vassallo.

GREAT BRITAIN

B. Malachy, R. Inman, F. Quinn 2, A. Lecomber 1, H. Dunkerley, H. Bentham, C. Kingsmill 1, D. Day, O. Vodden, T. Simpson 2, C. Bradley, J. Blenkinship, A. Ganguli.

Refs: A. Ovanezian (Bulgaria), A. Mustata (Romania).

Another Malta waterpolo national team grabbed the headlines on Friday when the U-19 selection beat Great Britain 9-6 to earn a place amongst the top 16 nations in next summer’s European Championships to be held in Montenegro.

Anthony Farrugia’s side had to fend off a plucky Great Britain side to earn qualification with a game in hand to confirm the great strides the Maltese have made in this sport.

On Saturday morning, Malta will meet the Netherlands with top spot in the group at stake.

In the opening session, Malta conceded the initiative to Great Britain, who led 2-0 by the midpoint before Jake Cachia reduced the deficit.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta