The Malta waterpolo Under-19 squad is heading into a round of qualifiers this week with hopes of making this year’s European Championships in Montenegro next September.

Antony Farrugia’s clan is set to face the Netherlands, Great Britain, and Finland in a set of qualifying games from today until Sunday at the National Pool.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, coach Farrugia said he is confident in his players and believes the side can make it through.

“These are important qualifiers. In our Under-19s, we already have players who play at senior level with their clubs and some even play abroad,” coach Farrugia said.

