The Malta U-19’s women’s team will face Israel, Romania and Georgia in Group B4 of the 2021/2022 European Championship First Round, scheduled to be played between September 14 and 21 or October 19 and 26.

The new format replaces the old qualifying and elite rounds, still featuring one-venue mini-tournaments but now including two leagues with promotion and relegation leading to the 2022 finals in Czech Republic.

Malta is part of the 24-team League B due to its Women’s U-19’s coefficient rankings used by UEFA for this draw. League B comprises six groups four whereas seven groups make up League A. Round 1 will decide which teams are promoted and relegated ahead of Round 2, pencilled for 2022.

