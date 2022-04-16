MALTA 7

NETHERLANDS 12

(2-2, 2-5,1-3, 2-2)

MALTA

A. Bugeja, M. Mifsud, D. Tully, D. Rizzo, J. Cachia, J. Saliba, J. Cutajar, M. Castillo 3, K. Borg , J. Bonavia, A. Fenech 3 , G. Farrugia 1 , G. Vassallo.

NETHERLANDS

S. Berkenbosch, T. Zittersteijn, J. Wijgers 2, T. Karel, M. Snel 3, J. Sjardijn 1, L. Ten Broek 3, M. van der Weijden, S. Hageman 2, T. Schouwerwou 1, D. Harreman, T. Ketelaars, K. Scheepens.

Refs: R. Prelovsky (Slovakia), A. Mustata (Romania)

Malta’s last act in the qualifiers for the U-19 European Championships in Montenegro next September turned out to be an honourable performance never mind a defeat at the hands of higher-ranked the Netherlands, yesterday.

The 12-7 scoreline reflects a battling display by Anthony Farrugia’s lads, who lived up to their tag of a good-standing squad in the ranking list.

Malta may have been excused to regard this match as an anti-climax following their fruitful victory over Britain the day before which led to the qualification for Montenegro.

