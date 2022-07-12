Lucas Caruana is set to continue his career abroad after reaching an agreement to join the youth team of Serie A side Sampdoria, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Malta U-19 international has been attracting the interest of several clubs during the past months but it was Sampdoria who managed to secure his services.

Caruana, who is on the books of Malta champions Hibernians, is seen as one of the most talented young players in Maltese football and since last season he formed part of the Paolites’ first-team squad too.

In fact, he was given his full debut in last season’s final match of the season against Gżira United and came on as a late substitute in the 3-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers in the Champions League first qualifying round first leg match in Ireland last week.

In the last few months, Caruana when for short trials with a number of clubs around Europe.

Caruana had trials with Portuguese sides Boavista and Braga as well as Italian clubs Roma and Monza.

