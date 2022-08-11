Maltese youth Alexandra Gatt has joined a new team ahead of the 2022/2023 season after being announced as a Durham Cestria player.

Durham Cestria will be playing in the FA Women’s National League – Division One North (fourth-tier) after finishing third in last season’s campaign.

Gatt, 18, has already played in England having been at Barking Abbey at college level while also playing for London Seaward in the fourth-tier as well.

