Raiders Lija women’s team announced their fourth summer signing after bringing in young defender Eunice Micallef.

Micallef, 18, has joined Raiders from Swieqi United joining Ylenia Grech who also swapped The Owls with the Lija-based side.

“I felt that I needed a new challenge, new teammates and a new environment,” Micallef told the Times of Malta.

