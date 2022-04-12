The Malta U-19’s women’s team completed another comeback victory after having the edge over Faroe Islands in a five-goal thriller, in their final European qualifier in Northern Ireland.

Following this victory, the Maltese girls have clinched promotion into League A after placing as the second-best team in all six qualifying groups. They will be amongst Europe's elite in the first round of the 2022/2023 edition.

The Maltese girls cancelled a two-goal deficit in a space of six minutes through Tammy Falzon, an own goal and Martina Fenech to pick up their second win in three qualifying games in round 2.

