As expected, the Malta U-19’s women’s national team were handed a tough draw in Round 1 of the UEFA European qualifications, that will be hosted by Belgium in the summer of 2023.

Frank Schembri’s side, who were in Pot 4, will be facing Norway (Pot 1), Belgium (Pot 2) and Portugal (Pot 3) in Group A7 of the 2022/2023 competition.

Malta’s campaign will be held in Portugal during the October international window (October 4-October 11).

