LUXEMBOURG 0

MALTA 1

Mattia Veselji converted a late penalty to give the Malta U-19 team a 1-0 win over Luxembourg in the first of two friendly matches, played on Tuesday.

The match, played in Bissen, was a balanced affair with Veselji, of St Andrews, deciding the issue in favour of Winston Muscat’s team after scoring from the spot with only eight minutes left. The penalty was awarded for a handling infringement.

The second U-19 friendly between Luxembourg and Malta is scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Stade Communal in Mondercange, kicking off at 19.00.

These warm-up games are part of the Malta U-19 team’s preparations for their UEFA U-19 Championship commitments. Between November 13 and 19, the Malta U-19 team will face hosts Italy, Cyprus and Slovakia in the Group 6 qualifiers.

Earlier this month, the Malta U-19’s played two friendly matches against Azerbaijan at the Malta FA Training Grounds. In the first encounter with Azerbaijan, the Maltese youngsters hit back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 while the second friendly ended goalless.

STARTING FORMATIONS

LUXEMBOURG

Andrè Leite Barrela, William Vale Marques, Leon Schmit, Loris Bernardy, Edin Osmanovic, Tiago Semedo Monteiro, Ryan Lohei, Peter Remi Jonathans, Hardahl Magnus Hansen, Tyler Taber, Dany Almeida Camilo.

MALTA

Amara Sylla, Andreas Vella, Glenn Attard, Christian Gauci, Jamie Sixsmith, Jake Engerer, Jake Ghio, Alexander Satariano, Mattia Veselji, Carlo Zammit Lonardelli, Karl Mohnani.