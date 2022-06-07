Following a tough round of fixtures, Malta will end their commitments in the UEFA European U21 Championship Group C on Tuesday when they face Spain away from home (kick-off: 20.00).

Malta head to Melilla for the clash on the back of a 3-1 loss to Slovakia on Friday. After suffering the killer blow in injury time, Under-21 coach Gilbert Agius feels the final result had been harsh on his players, saying that the performance was there, players had been disciplined and they had performed in alignment with instructions during training in the days preceding the match.

Turning towards the Spain match, Agius acknowledged that the affairs of the Slovakia game had injected more resolve to avoid such situations.

