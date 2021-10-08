Malta Under 21 coach Gilbert Agius is hopeful his players will bounce back from their disappointing showing against Russia when his team take on Lithuania in UEFA Championship Group C qualifier in Alytus this afternoon (kick-off: 5.30pm).

The Malta youngsters opened their campaign with an impressive 4-1 win over Northern Ireland but four days later were brought back down on earth with a bang after suffering a 6-0 thrashing in Russia.

“Our goal has to be to show that we are a better team than the one that played against Russia,” Agius said.

“We were pleased with the way things unfolded against Northern Ireland, by contrast utterly disappointed with how things evolved in Russia. Therefore we are determined to bounce back strongly and perform better against Lithuania,” Agius said.

