On the eve of the Malta U-21 national team’s departure for an away double- header from the UEFA Championship qualifiers, coach Gilbert Agius has finalised his 22-man squad

The Malta U-21 national team face Lithuania on Friday and then travel to Slovakia on Tuesday.

Three goalkeepers have made the final cut for this trip, including the return of Nocerina keeper Rashed Al-Tumi.

This final squad also includes five newcomers who were absent in last month’s qualifiers which saw the team beat the Northern Ireland 4-1 at home and suffer a heavy 6-0 defeat in Russia.

