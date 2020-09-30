Malta Under-21 coach Silvio Vella has named a provisional 24-man squad for the upcoming UEFA U-21 European Championship Group 8 qualifiers at home to Denmark and away to Romania.
Vella has selected a host of newcomers who will be vying to win a place in the final squad for these two tough tests with Malta playing Denmark on October 9 at the Centenary Stadium followed by the away Romania match on October 13.
