Malta coach Silvio Vella has named a squad of 21 players for the upcoming UEFA Under-21 Championship qualifying matches against Northern Ireland and Ukraine.

The Malta Under-21 team open their Group 8 commitments with two away matches, the first against Northern Ireland on September 6 at The Showgrounds, Ballymena, and the second against Ukraine in Metallurh, Zaporizhia four days later. The other teams in Group 8 are Denmark, Romania and Finland.

Vella has kept faith with most of the players who were part of the squad for the friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina. The match, played at the National Stadium on June 5, ended goalless.

The 21-strong squad features players who have a lot of experience at Under-21 level as well as up-and-coming talents.

St Andrews goalkeeper Duncan Formosa, 19, and 20-year-old Mosta defender Kyle Gatt have been included in the Malta U-21 squad for the first time.

“We have been drawn in a very difficult group and all matches, both home and away, will be tough but we will be doing our utmost to give a good account of ourselves and obtain positive results,” Vella said.

“The team’s performances in the friendly matches we have played in recent months, including the goalless draw against Bosnia in June, have been encouraging and we will be looking to build on that.”

The Malta Under-21 contingent is due to travel to Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

MALTA U-21 SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Timothy Aquilina (Gudja United); Andreas Vella (Mosta); Duncan Formosa (St Andrews).

DEFENDERS: Jean Borg (Valletta); Kurt Shaw (Sliema Wanderers); Kyle Gatt (Mosta); Michele Sansone (Sliema Wanderers); Nicholas Pulis (Valletta); Zachary Karl Grech (Balzan); Gary Camilleri (Balzan).

MIDFIELDERS: Myles Beerman (Hibernians); Marcus Grima (Balzan); Jamie Zerafa (Santa Lucia); David Xuereb (Senglea Athletic); Jan Tanti (Senglea Athletic); Zachary Cassar (Gudja United); Ayrton Attard (Hibernians).

FORWARDS: Jan Busuttil (Floriana); Zachary Brincat (Mosta); Omar Elouni (Santa Lucia); Aidan Jake Friggieri (Gudja United).