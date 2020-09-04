After a forced ten-month hiatus from international football due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Malta Under 21 team will return to action on Friday when they face Northern Ireland at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 6pm).

This will be the first home match for the Reds in this UEFA European U-21 Championship Qualifying Group 8 following four away matches at the back end of last year.

