MALTA U-21

C. Formosa; A. Vella, C. Gauci, M. Grima, A. Attard (81 J. Attard), P. Mbong, A. Zammit (81 J. Valletta), A. Garzia, C. Zammit Lonardelli, M. Ellul, J. Engerer (74 J. Zammit).

LITHUANIA U-21

G. Baliutavicius; A. Tutyskinas, V. Armalas, A. Doiznikov (69 D. Dovydaitis), E. Gasiunas, M. Burba (84 K. Kerys), N. Petkevicius (84 F. Steponavicius), T. Kalinauskas (76 B. Anisas), G. Zabita, G. Gineitis, D. Jansonas.

Referee Thorvaldur Arnason (Iceland FA).

Yellow cards Engerer, Gauci, Gineitis, Ellul.

A solid showing from the Malta U-21 selection was not enough for them to avoid a 3-1 home defeat against Lithuania in the European Championship qualifiers at the Centenary Stadium.

Gilbert Agius’s side looked poised to take a point when debutant Joseph Zammit cancelled out a one-goal deficit after an unfortunate Christian Gauci own goal had handed Lithuania the lead.

However, Lithuania’s impact substitutes Deividas Dovydaitis and Faustas Steponavicius earned their team their second win of the campaign to join both Malta and Northern Ireland on six points.

