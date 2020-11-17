The Malta U-21 national team ended their commitments in the UEFA qualifiers when they lost to Finland at the Centenary Stadium.

A Benjamin Kallman goal after only 18 minutes of play was enough for the Scandinavians to bag maximum points in a match of two halves.

In fact, the first 45 minutes saw Finland enjoy the upperhand as the Maltese youngsters were guilty of some sloppy play and poor distribution of the ball.

