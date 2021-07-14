Sirens FC have announced the signing of Malta U-21 international Carlo Zammit Lonardelli.

The Malta U-21 international has agreed personal terms with the Premier League club and has now teamed up with Winston Muscat’s side who are stepping up their preparations for pre-season.

“Sirens Football Club are pleased to announce that Malta U21 international midfielder Carlo Zammit Lonardelli has agreed to join our club!,” Sirens said in a statement.

“After being on the books of Birkirkara FC, Carlo has had experience in Croatia with NK Zrinksi Jurjevac and most recently with Arzachena & Fidelis Andria in Italy’s Serie D.

