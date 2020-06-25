The Malta Under-21 team’s home fixtures against Ukraine and Finland, postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been rescheduled for November.

UEFA have published the revised fixtures of the 2021 Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign. The Malta Under-21 team will resume their Group 8 qualifiers with two home matches – against Northern Ireland and Romania on September 4 and 8 respectively.

In October, the Malta U21s host Denmark on the 9th before travelling to Romania on the 13th.

The rescheduling of fixtures means that the Malta Under-21 team will conclude their qualifying campaign with a double-header at home – against Ukraine on the 13th and Finland four days later.

Led by coach Silvio Vella, the Malta Under-21 team have one point from their opening qualifiers, all played away from home.

REVISED MATCH SCHEDULE

04/09/2020 – Malta vs Northern Ireland

08/09/2020 – Malta vs Romania

09/10/2020 – Malta vs Denmark

13/10/2020 – Romania vs Malta

13/11/2020 – Malta vs Ukraine

17/11/2020 – Malta vs Finland