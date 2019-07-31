UKRAINE 4



Topalov 17

Rusyn 21

Lednev 40

Tsitaishvili 83

MALTA 0

Ukraine

O. Bilyk, N. Rusyn, O. Bykov, M. Shaparenko (53 Y. Smirniy), V. Dubinchak, B. Lednev (76 M. Mudryk), B. Milovanov, A. Alibekov (52 V. Babolgo), M. Chekh, D. Topalov (52 H. Tsitaishvili), Y. Cheberkov.

Malta

A. Vella, J. Borg, N. Pulis (46 J. Zerafa), K. Shaw, Z. Brincat (89 O. Elouni), M. Beerman (76 J. Busuttil), Z. Grech, D. Xuereb, M. Sansone, J. Tanti (59 A. Friggieri), G. Camilleri.

Referee: Juxhin Xhaja (Albania).

Yellow card: Xuereb.

Ukraine scored three goals in the first 45 minutes on their way to a comfortable victory over Malta in UEFA U-21 Championship qualifier in Metallurg-Zaporizhia yesterday.

There was never any doubt on who would bag all points yesterday as the Ukrainians, fielding several members of the team that triumphed in the FIFA U-20 World Cup, were a cut above the Maltese outfit.

The former Russian republic were keen to make amends from their surprising 2-0 defeat to Finland last week and put on a classy performance. Their pacey attacking play from the wings created most of the damage for the Maltese youngsters who suffered their first defeat in the qualifying campaign.

Coach Silvio Vella made two changes from the team that held the Northern Ireland to a goalless draw in Ballymena last Friday, as Jan Tanti and Dexter Xuereb were given the nod to start ahead of Aidan Friggieri and Jan Busuttil who had to settle with a place on the bench.

The Ukrainians made their intentions clear right from the outset as they surge forward in search of an early opener.

Two minutes had only elapsed when Vladislav Dubinchak found Dmytro Topalov in space but the Ukrainian striker saw his angle drive just miss the upright with Malta goalkeeper Andreas Vella beaten.

The home side’s early pressure yielded an opener after 17 minutes and this time Topalov was not to be denied. The FK Mariupol striker picked the ball on the edge of the area and hit a fine curling strike that gave no chance to Vella.

The goal lifted the Ukrainians who took just three minutes to double their advantage. Topalov turned from scorer to provider when he sped clear of his marker from his left to square the ball towards Nazariy Rusyn who had the easy task to stab the ball home from close in.

Malta were clearly on the ropes and on 23 minutes they were lucky to avoid conceding a third goal. Bogdan Lednev showed great skill to speed past two opponents before hitting a low drive that came off the upright.

Ukraine hit the woodwork a second time on the half-hour mark when Mykola Shaparenko made space for himself before hitting a firm drive that came off the post.

The home side added a third goal five minutes before the break. Bogdan Lednev breezed past two defenders and beat Vella with a low drive.

On the restart, Vella withdrew Nicholas Pulis and roped in Jamie Zerafa as he looked to add more steel to the Malta midfield.

Ukraine seemed to take their foot off the pedal in the second half as they looked happy to administer their advantage.

Here, Malta tried to push more men forward but each time they created openings they were let down by their final pass.

Ukraine regained their poise in the closing stages of the match.

In fact they managed to seal the points eight minutes fromtime when substitute Heorhii Tsitaishvili used his pace to storm inside the area and place the ball beyond a diving Vella.

The home side could have added a fifth goal on 85 minutes when Oleh Kozushko, another substitute, pounce on a loose clearance from the Malta defence to charge forward but was denied by the onrushing Vella.