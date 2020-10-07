A player from the Malta U-21 national team was forced to withdraw from the squad ahead of the upcoming UEFA Championship qualifier against Denmark at the Centenary Stadium, the Malta FA announced in a statement.

Silvio Vella’s team are currently stepping up their preparations for this month’s double-header against Denmark on Friday and a trip to Romania on Tuesday.

The Malta FA said that it has immediately implemented the UEFA Return to Play protocol with the player involved who is now self-isolating after feeling unwell.

“A Malta Under-21 player has been withdrawn from the squad and is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19,” the Malta FA said without revealing the identity of the player.

“All the necessary precautions were in place in line with the UEFA Return to Play Protocol with the player immediately instructed to self-isolate after feeling unwell.

“The rest of the Malta Under-21 squad will be swabbed twice in the space of five days in accordance with the health protocols.

“The Malta FA medical team is liaising with the Public Health with the situation being kept under constant review.”