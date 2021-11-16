N. IRELAND 0

MALTA 2

Grima 49

Zammit 89

NORTHERN IRELAND

L. Hughes, T. Hume, O. Smyth (C. Boyd-Munce 72), K. Balmer, A. Donnelly, E. Galbraith, A. McCalmont, F. Cousin-Dawson, D. Taylor, P. Lane (J. McGovern 72), P. O’Neill (R. Waide 72).

MALTA

C. Formosa, C. Zammit Lonardelli, C. Gauci (25 A. Bradshaw), M. Ellul, A. Garzia, M. Grima (G. Sciberras 62), A. Attard, A. Vella, J. Engerer, J. Carbone (A. Zammit 78), J. Ghio (B. Sciberras 62).

Referee Kari A Hovdanum (F. Islands FA)

Yellow cards Attard, Vella, Ellul,

Red card Hume (N. Ireland) 33.

Malta U-21 completed their commitments for the year on Tuesday with a convincing 2-0 win over Northern Ireland at the Mourneview Park. The side put up a composed showing to turn fortunes around after the previous bruising against group leaders Spain.

For Malta, the clash brought about fond memories after a first round 4-1 victory at the Centenary Stadium two months ago. However, just as coach Gilbert Agius had predicted, the Northern Irish were out for retribution.

The Greens brought out a squad of players who ply their trade in England and Ireland, compared to Malta whose squad also required Division One players – a game which was on paper set to be a tough encounter.

