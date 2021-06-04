Malta U-21 0

Bosnia 1

Masic 54

Malta U-21 were made to pay for a missed first-half penalty as they lost to Bosnia Herzegovina in a friendly in Zagreb.

Coach Gilbert Agius made four changes from the team that lost heavily to the Qatar Under 23 selection on Sunday.

Cain Formosa replaced Amara Sylla in goal and players Jamie Sixsmith, Jeremy Micallef and Victor DeGiorgio started ahead of Ryan Tonna, Bradley Sciberras and Jamie Carbone.

Malta could have taken the lead after 12 minutes when they were awarded a penalty for a handball in the box. But from the spot, Ayrton Attard saw his shot saved by the Bosnian goalkeeper Nikola Cetkovic. From the rebound Aleandro Garzia’s effort was blocked.

Bosnia almost struck four minutes later when Elvis Mehanovic was denied by Formosa.

