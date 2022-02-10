The Malta Pool Association contingent is set to return home from the European Championships with two titles in their bag after the men’s Under 25 national team were crowned champions while Dejan Grech successfully retained his continental crown after prevailing in their respective finals.

The Maltese Under 25's national team had the better of hosts Ireland 5-3 in winning the category's European Team Championships.

Ryan Pisani left his mark winning three frames while Dejan Grech and Alessio Magro notched a frame each to seal another silverware to the outstanding association's international palmares.

The Malta A side reached the final when they beat their team-mates forming Malta B 5-1 in the semi-final.

