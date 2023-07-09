The Malta Under 15 waterpolo national team booked their place into the knockout stages of the European Championships on Sunday when they brushed aside Moldova 14-9 in Podgorica, Montenegro.

It was a clinical performance from the team led by Jonathan Valletta and Ryan Coleiro as they managed to keep control of the match throughout and punished their opponents in key moments of the match to secure their second successive win in the competition.

Shailon Cutajar Casha again stood out for Malta with five goals while Sean Mifsud helped himself to a hat-trick as Malta will look to wrap up the top spot in the group with a victory over Lithuania on Monday.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...