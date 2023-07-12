MALTA 10

NETHERLANDS 12

(0-1, 4-3, 3-4, 3-4)

The Malta U-15 waterpolo national team suffered their first defeat at the European Championships when they went down to the Netherlands 12-10 in Podgorica.

The match turned out into a thrilling affair with both teams separating by tight margins and in the end it was the Dutch who progressed to the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, the Maltese, guided by Jonathan Valletta and Ryan Coleiro, will now be involved in the positional play-offs between the ninth and 16th place and look a good bet for a top 12 placing in the tournament.

In fact, on Thursday, Malta will face Poland in the quarter-finals of the 9-16 positional play-offs.

