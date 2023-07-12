MALTA                          10

NETHERLANDS             12

(0-1, 4-3, 3-4, 3-4)

The Malta U-15 waterpolo national team suffered their first defeat at the European Championships when they went down to the Netherlands 12-10 in Podgorica.

The match turned out into a thrilling affair with both teams separating by tight margins and in the end it was the Dutch who progressed to the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, the Maltese, guided by Jonathan Valletta and Ryan Coleiro, will now be involved in the positional play-offs between the ninth and 16th place and look a good bet for a top 12 placing in the tournament.

In fact, on Thursday, Malta will face Poland in the quarter-finals of the 9-16 positional play-offs.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.