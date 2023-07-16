GERMANY 11

MALTA 6

(3-1, 3-1, 3-3, 2-1)

The Malta Under 15 national team ended their commitments at the European Championship finals in tenth place after losing to Germany 11-6 in the play-off for ninth place in Podgorica on Sunday.

The Maltese youngsters gave everything they had to end their campaign on a winning note but the Germans had something extra that enabled them to secure the victory.

But despite the defeat, the Maltese youngsters leave Montenegro with their heads held high after achieving an historic result at the continental tournament as they secured the highest-ever placing by a waterpolo national team in such a competition and no doubt with more hard work and investment this team represents the future of waterpolo for our islands.

