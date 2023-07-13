POLAND 6

MALTA 7

(3-1, 1-3, 1-1, 1-2)

The Malta waterpolo Under 15 national team have assured themselves of a top 12 placing at the European Championship finals when they beat Poland 7-6 in a thrilling encounter in Podgorica.

After Wednesday’s heart-breaking 12-10 defeat to the Netherlands, that denied the team a place in the quarter-finals, Jonathan Valletta’s troops were determined to bounce back in style with victory over Poland.

And the Maltese youngsters delivered the good as despite a tough start to the match they managed to rally back to secure a victory that earned the team a top 12 placings in these championships, an historic feat for Malta in this age group.

Read the full story on sport.timesofmalta.com