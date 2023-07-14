Malta assured themselves of a top-10 finish at this year’s LEN Under-15 European Championships in Podgorica, Montenegro when they beat Romania 11-9 in their latest fixture.

Malta had fallen to the Netherlands in their fight for a place in the Round of 16. However, after beating Poland for a Top-12 spot, Romania – who fell to Turkey in the Last 16 – were Malta’s next challenge.

Andre Aquilina opened the scoring, and it was the same player who equalized in the last 20 seconds of the session after a penalty from Marc-Nicolas Angelescu and another goal from Denis Feke.

Romania took the lead through Feke immediately in the second quarter and they held it to finish 6-5 at the halftime break.

