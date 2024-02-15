The Malta U-16 national team were handed a tough draw in the World Aquatics Men’s Waterpolo Championships that will be held in Malta this summer.

The Aquatic Sport Association of Malta were handed for the first time the organisation of the competition that brings over to Malta 32 teams from all over the world.

Europe will be represented by 19 teams, three from Africa, three Asian teams, two from Oceania and five teams hailing from the American continent.

Malta were drawn in Group H and will face waterpolo powerhouse Greece, Kazakhstan and Romania.

While Greece are the favourites to top the group, Jonathan Valletta’s boys have a tough fight on their hands to finish ahead of Kazakhstan and Romania, in particular, who have improved a lot in recent years.

