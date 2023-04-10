The Malta U-16’s girls’ selection will be involved in the annual UEFA Development Tournament which will be hosted on our shores between Wednesday and next Monday.

Led by coach Kathleen Saliba, the young Maltese girls will be playing three international matches against Latvia, Slovakia and the Faroe Islands.

For this tournament, coach Saliba named 20 players including several players who were recently with the U-19’s selection during the European Championship qualifications in Armenia.

