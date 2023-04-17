MALTA U-16 2-1 FAROE ISLANDS U-16Saliba (M) 30, Farrugia 60 (M), Petersen 63 (F).
The Maltese U-16’s girls side wrapped up this year’s Development Tournament with a hard-fought victory over the Faroe Islands, on Monday afternoon.
Birkirkara’s Sara Saliba and captain Lexine Farrugia, of Raiders Lija, grabbed a goal each in the first half to propel Malta to their first victory in regular time in this tournament.
Following this victory, Malta finished joint-level with Latvia on five points with Slovakia topping the four-team tournament with eight points. The Faroes finished bottom with three straight defeats.
More details on SportsDesk.
