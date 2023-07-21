Malta’s Under-16 men’s team suffered a second defeat on Friday at the hands of Andorra in the FIBA European Championships Division C when they lost 98-57.

It was another painful blow to Omar Said’s clan with the side now with less chance of qualifying for the semifinals of the competition as they now stand in third place of Group A with Kosovo and Gibraltar still to play in the evening.

With Gibraltar unlikely to cause an upset against the hosts in their game, this would mean that Andorra and Kosovo would be all but confirmed as the groups’ semifinalists. Malta would then shift to a 5-9th place classification group starting Tuesday.

