MALTA 15

POLAND 13

(4-3, 3-2, 4-4, 4-4)

Malta U-17 moved on the brink of qualification to the European Championship finals when they beat Poland 15-13 at the National Pool.

It was the second successive win for Milan Cirovic’s team who will all but assure themselves of one of the two qualifying spots tonight when they face Slovakia.

Jayden Cutajar and Elijah Schembri starred with four goals while Dean Bugeja netted a hat-trick as the Maltese showed remarkable resilience to overcome a gritty Polish team and stay on course to secure top spot in the group.

The first session turned out to be a hard-fought affair with skipper Jayden Cuatjar emerging as Malta’s main source of goals after netting hat-trick, which included a penalty conversion and another from a man-up set, as well as a striker from Dean Bugeja.

