MALTA            16

GEORGIA        7

(4-2, 4-2, 3-2, 5-1)

The Malta U-17 national team bounced back in style from their opening-day defeat to Germany when they brushed aside Georgia in a Group D clash at the European Championship finals in Turkey.

It was a clinical performance from Milan Cirovic’s boys who managed to outclass a Georgia team that had beaten Ukraine on the opening day.

Elijah Schembri was a key figure in Malta’s win when netting six goals while Jayden Cutajar scored four.

The win takes further significance when one considers that Germany were stunned by Ukraine 13-12 in the opening match of the day to throw the grew wide open.

